Colt Cabana Returns To AEW

Colt Cabana is officially back in All Elite Wrestling.

On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite", Cabana was revealed as the mystery opponent for Chris Jericho's open challenge to any former Ring of Honor champion that wanted a shot at his ROH World Championship. While he ultimately came up short, the crowd in Baltimore, Maryland made it clear that they were happy to see him.

Cabana had not been seen on AEW programming since appearing on the March 8 edition of "Dark", during which he and former Dark Order partner Alan "5" Angels suffered defeat at the hands of The Butcher and The Blade. As previously noted, it was believed by members of the AEW locker room that Cabana's absence was in part due to former AEW World Champion CM Punk's influence in AEW. More recently, Cabana had been part of the ROH brand, making appearances on the pre-show before both April's Supercard of Honor and July's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-views after signing an extension for his contract.

Punk hasn't been seen in AEW since the notorious brawl following the All Out pay-per-view between him, his friend and trainer Ace Steel, and The Elite after Punk made comments at the post-show media scrum about their performance in their roles as Executive Vice Presidents and went on a tirade about his fractured relationship with Cabana. Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship days later. Reports have since surfaced that Punk is in talks with Khan to have his contract bought out, but neither party has chosen to confirm it.