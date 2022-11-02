Betting Odds Released For MJF Vs Jon Moxley At AEW Full Gear

Whereas AEW kept everyone on pins and needles regarding the headlining match for AEW All Out back in early September, the promotion has made it clear for a couple weeks now what would be closing the show at AEW Full Gear on November 19. Much like AEW All Out 2020, MJF and Jon Moxley will be locking horns for Moxley's AEW World Championship, provided they can survive attacks from The Firm in the meantime. As usual, when there's a big match on the horizon, BetOnline is there to provide fans with odds on which to gamble on. And it's pretty clear that the oddmakers see things going a little bit differently than the first go-around two years ago.

AEW World Championship Match

MJF -300 (1/3)

Jon Moxley (c) +200 (2/1)

Indeed, with two and a half weeks to go until All Out, MJF is in the driver's seat, holding an edge with the odd makers over Moxley. This is in stark contrast to their first meeting back in 2020, when prior to the show Moxley was a -177 favorite, while MJF found himself +125 underdog. The odds were ultimately in Moxley's favor, as he would defeat MJF in the All Out main event to retain the title. If these odds are accurate, Full Gear would see MJF claim his first championship in AEW, in addition to becoming the sixth AEW World Champion in history, joining Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, CM Punk, and Moxley, with Punk and Moxley having 2 and 3 AEW World Title reigns respectively. Should he prevail, the question will also become whether MJF resorts to his heelish ways to do so, or if he does in fact defeat Moxley clean, as he has vowed to do to Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club's William Regal.