AEW Dynamite Viewership Up In Key Demographic In Build To Full Gear

"AEW Dynamite" ratings nearly mirrored "WWE NXT" when it came to percentages this week. Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Tuesday and the November 9 episode of "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 930,000 viewers overall, a one percent increase from the week before. This week's "NXT" happened to be down one percent.

The key demographic is where the two programs saw great similarities. "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 417,000 viewers aged 18 to 49 for a 0.32 P18-49 rating. While that's considerably higher than "NXT's" demographic number this week, both programs are up 11 percent from the week before.

From a ranking perspective, "Dynamite" came in sixth in the key demographic for cable originals and according to Showbuzz Daily, the program placed 16th in broadcast primetime. The "CMA Awards" on ABC ranked first for the evening with a 1.05 P18-49 rating. "Dynamite" also was outranked by two NBA games, and three Fox News programs covering the aftermath of the U.S. mid-term elections.

Looking back a year, "Dynamite" is up in viewership but down in the key demographic. The November 10, 2021 episode was watched by two-percent fewer people than this week (913,000) but the key demographic was nine percent higher than this Wednesday's program with a 0.35 P 18-49 rating.

This week's "Dynamite" didn't have MJF in-house, but he did cut a promo while being interviewed at Barstool Sports. His Full Gear opponent, Jon Moxley, was in-house and in-ring for a response. The program kicked off with an eight-man tag featuring FTR and The Acclaimed battling The Gunns and Swerve In Our Glory. In addition to that, Saraya revealed that she is medically cleared to return to the ring for Full Gear to face Britt Baker. The show's main event saw Bryan Danielson defeat Sammy Guevara in a two-out-of-three falls match.