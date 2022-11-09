NXT Sees A Boost In Key Demographic Amid Election Coverage

"WWE NXT" ran against news coverage of the U.S. mid-term elections but the viewership maintained and exceeded for Tuesday night. Wrestlenomics shared the viewership numbers for November 8 and "NXT" was watched by an average of 664,000 viewers overall. That's down only one percent from the previous week.

The key demographic rating for "NXT" actually saw a boost for the evening as it was watched by an average of 196,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling a 0.15 P18-49 rating. That's up 11 percent.

Election coverage dominated the airwaves as expected and "NXT" placed 40th in the 18-49 demographic among cable originals. For broadcast primetime, the episode placed 52nd.

Looking back at last year, "NXT" is actually up in numbers. Last year's program was watched by only 603,000 viewers, nine percent less than last night. The key demographic rating remained the same at 0.15.

Tuesday night's "NXT" did create some intrigue as Ava Raine ended up costing Cameron Grimes a grudge match against Schism leader Joe Gacy. William Regal's son, Charlie Dempsey, secured his first victory on "NXT" against Andre Chase after Chase's new pupil Duke Hudson threw in the towel. "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker had a confrontation with Von Wagner on Grayson Waller's "Waller Effect" as J.D. McDonagh regained some venom against Axiom due to a referee stoppage after a brutal calf crusher submission on the masked star. The main event had Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retaining their tag titles against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark which prompted Stark to stab her partner in the back after the loss.