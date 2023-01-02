Eric Bischoff Looks Back On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE

Eric Bischoff thinks Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE is one of the top wrestling stories of 2022 and ranks it at #5. The most newsworthy stories were the topic at hand on the latest "Strictly Business" podcast and Bischoff commented on how fascinating of a move it was on Banks and Naomi's part.

"That takes a lot of courage, a lot of self-confidence and I'm always going to be curious at what that flashpoint was," he said.

He thinks this story is important because it speaks to the crossover ability of stars if they decide to make that leap. "I think because WWE has become such a powerhouse it enables people like Sasha Banks to jump over, while perhaps not making as much money as she made in WWE, she's also not on the road 200 days a year," Bischoff said, noting that wrestlers have more autonomy.

Banks is scheduled to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4 and Bischoff adds further perspective to her star power.

"From the outside looking in, it doesn't appear as though New Japan Pro-Wrestling is in a position to stroke massive checks, the types of checks that someone like Sasha Banks is used to. But if she can go to NJPW, keep her wrestling equity high, as she can and she will, cause it will get a lot of news and a lot of traction while she's also pursuing her outside-of-wrestling projects within the entertainment industry," Bischoff said.

He doesn't mean to equate Banks' situation with Mandy Rose's but noted it speaks to the ability to make money outside of WWE. "Having a pretty big footprint in the WWE can matter. It's crazy," he said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Strictly Business" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.