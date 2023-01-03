Top WWE Star Reportedly In Japan To Support Sasha Banks At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

It appears Sasha Banks will be getting some support from a WWE Superstar ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Reports have surfaced that Banks' likely role in the biggest New Japan Pro-Wrestling event of the year will be to confront the winner of the IWGP Women's Championship match between KAIRI and Tam Nakano.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE superstar Bayley will reportedly be in Tokyo ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17. The report did not confirm whether Bayley was sent by WWE. It was noted that she likely took the trip simply to show support for her close friend, which would pour cold water on the idea of Bayley showing up on camera.

Banks and Bayley became a crucial part of WWE's push to change the presentation of female talent on TV, beginning with their renowned "WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn" match in 2015. The two would go on to have successful careers on the main roster, winning multiple singles championships. They also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship together twice.

It was also reported by PWInsider that Trinity Fatu, known as Naomi in WWE, was set to land in Japan as well. The former two-time WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion seemingly confirmed the report in a social media post. There's currently no confirmation on whether Fatu has been in talks with NJPW or STARDOM, so her situation may be similar to Bayley's in that she's there simply to support Banks. Banks and Naomi were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions when they walked out of a May 2022 "SmackDown" taping and have not been on WWE TV since.