WWE Raw Preview (3/20): Roman Reigns To Confront Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul Hosts Impaulsive TV, More

The penultimate episode of "WWE Raw" before WrestleMania 39 will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns confront Cody Rhodes ahead of their title clash in Los Angeles. After defeating LA Knight seven nights ago, the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner passionately claimed that he acknowledged "The Tribal Chief" before vowing to take the gold off him on April 2 to become the first Rhodes to win a world title in WWE. Later that night, Reigns' Special Council Paul Heyman revealed that "The American Nightmare" would have the opportunity to acknowledge the champion in person this evening at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This past Friday night on "WWE SmackDown," Rhodes had a hand in reuniting Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in their war against The Bloodline, adding more tension to his impending confrontation with Reigns.

Logan Paul is set to host a live edition of "Impaulsive TV" on "Raw" tonight. "The Social Media Megastar" returns to the red-branded show two weeks after punching his WrestleMania 39 opponent Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the face. Elsewhere, current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will take on Street Profits' Montez Ford. Last week, Theory defeated Ford's tag team partner Angelo Dawkins to show that he was ready for his clash with John Cena at WrestleMania 39. After that bout, the champion locked in the STF – Cena's trademark submission hold – before Ford came out and made the save.

Lastly, WrestleMania 39 opponents Bianca Belair and Asuka will team up to battle Chelsea Green and Carmella. "The EST" and "The Empress of Tomorrow" are set to collide for the "Raw" Women's Championship in two weeks. On last week's show, Belair defeated Green, but Asuka came out once again to prevent a post-match attack from the newly-formed tag team.