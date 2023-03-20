The Undertaker Tells Kurt Angle That Simplicity Gets The Fans More Invested

If there's anybody that knows how to get wrestling fans emotionally invested in their work, it's The Undertaker. He committed a lifetime to his character over his decades-long career and over the years wrestled just about anyone you could possibly name. That includes WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle, who had nothing but love for "The Deadman" on his podcast "The Kurt Angle Show."

"He is probably the greatest in-ring worker when it comes to psychology and putting everything together," Angle declared. Despite stating that The Undertaker's in-ring stories were "always the same," he shared his belief that they always still worked, chalking it up to the ability of "The Phenom" to consistently and constantly make sense of everything going on during a match.

Angle explained how everything came down to structure, which involved continuing to work his opponent's arm before eventually hitting Old School, followed by some back-and-forth and an inevitable comeback. "The match makes incredibly good sense, and it always works," Angle added. "Every match he has, the fans are totally into it because of the psychology of the match." That's because when it came to working with The Undertaker, simplifying everything helped everyone involved.

"He broke things down to make them seem so much more simple than they really are," Angle reiterated. "He said 'Simplicity is the way to go. Because the more simple you are, the more the fans understand it. Not because the fans are stupid, but because wrestling is very complicated.' Undertaker's the first one to explain that to me."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.