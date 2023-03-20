Jake Roberts Recalls Razor Ramon Refusing To Go Over Him, Kevin Nash's Work Ethic

Throughout his storied professional wrestling career, Scott Hall bounced between WWE and WCW on more than one occasion. Sometimes, that meant running into and working with Jake "The Snake" Roberts. On "The Snake Pit," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that the former four-time Intercontinental Champion refused to beat him. He also discussed Kevin Nash's work ethic ahead of his jump back to WCW (with Hall) shortly after WrestleMania 12.

"We had a great time out there," Roberts said of working with Hall, who was portraying Razor Ramon at the time.

The follow-up question centered around which superstar was typically going over in their matches, and evidently, it wasn't supposed to be Roberts.

"Well he [Hall] was supposed to go over, but he wouldn't do it," Roberts continued. "He refused to go over me," and when asked why, replied, "out of respect."

And while that certainly surprised "The Snake," at the same time he wasn't one to really worry about wins and losses.

"It blew me away," he added, before adding, "It didn't matter to me, I don't have to win a match to get over."

Roberts believed Hall and Nash would flourish in WCW for one very specific reason.

"I figured they'd get great success, as they did," he declared. "WCW needed to change in their headliners."

And alas, they were that change. As for his thoughts on Nash as a performer in general, you'll find nothing but love there as well.

"Kevin did a great job I thought. Worked hard out there, he got his character over, he knew how to do it," Roberts stated. "Kevin Nash is a Hall of Famer, man."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.