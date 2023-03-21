Chris Jericho Explains The Dynamics Of Fans Cheering Heels Until They Turn Babyface

"When I first came to WCW, I was kinda miscast."

Chris Jericho entered WCW at a transitional time for professional wrestling and believes his bright smile and blonde hair made him appear a bit like a relic of the past.

"So when you see a guy coming in and slapping hands and being a good-looking guy," Jericho explained on an episode of "Basic!," noting that even three years prior he'd have female fans in the palm of his hand, but not in 1996; not with the rise of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and other edgier babyfaces of the era, blurring the black and white morality of wrestling, which led to a cold response from the crowd.

"At this point, they're like, 'Nah, this guy's too squeaky clean.'"

Jericho says that he decided to turn heel so that he could better show off his personality.

"When you're a heel, you don't have to color inside the lines. You can do whatever you want."