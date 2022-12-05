Chris Jericho's WCW Conspiracy Storyline Led To Some Unexpectedly Funny Moments

Though Chris Jericho isn't the first professional wrestler to claim there's an elaborate conspiracy out to get him (we're looking at you, Sami Zayn), Jericho took the idea perhaps further than anyone else. During his time in WCW, Jericho feuded against noted technician Dean Malenko while holding the company's Cruiserweight Championship, and Jericho found a way to work a conspiracy angle into the story.

During a period when Malenko was off TV, Jericho claimed that Malenko had quit, and made fun of Malenko's late father, wrestler Boris Malenko. The WCW Cruiserweight Champion even faced off against a parody of Boris – a wrestler he named Bore-Us Malenko. Unfortunately for Jericho, Dean Malenko returned at Slamboree in May of 1998, disguising himself as masked wrestler Ciclope, and won a battle royale. In the process, Malenko earned a shot at Jericho and the WCW Cruiserweight Championship in a highly memorable match. Malenko went on to defeat Jericho and win the title. The night after his loss, Jericho had something of a meltdown backstage, claiming there was a conspiracy afoot against him, and that Malenko's victory was unfair. The former champion destroyed a large photo of Malenko and promised to go after WCW Commissioner J.J. Dillon until he was reinstated as champion.