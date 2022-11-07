Sami Zayn Has 'A Soft Spot' For Previous WWE Storyline

Wherever Sami Zayn goes, fans follow. That's been particularly true lately, as the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline continues to take the wrestling world and social media by storm while delving deeper into the 'Ucey' Era of WWE. Recently all eyes have been on Zayn's relationship with Jey Uso specifically, but the dynamic of the entire group has become a staple of WWE television due to the locker room leader's ability to make the Usos and even Roman Reigns break character.

But before becoming the Honorary Uce, he was perfecting a previous character throughout the Thunderdome and beyond. Speaking recently to Metro, he opened up on the character that he looks back on most fondly. "I have a soft spot for that Conspiracy Theory stuff because it was just so creatively stimulating at the time," Zayn said. "All this to say, the music — I thought it was really good for my time in NXT, it was really good for my time early up on the main roster."

Like all memorable characters do, though, they change. And as they change it is sometimes necessary to leave certain aspects behind, such as his beloved theme song. So as other aspects of his character began to take shape, the former "NXT" Champion was all for it.

"But then the character evolved," Zayn continued. "And as the character evolves I think that music — [Worlds Collide is] not even great music that can be applied to whatever. It can't just go to any character, and as the character evolves — it felt very specific to that character, the plucky underdog."