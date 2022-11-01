Sami Zayn Gets Ucey On Twitter

The storyline involving Sami Zayn and The Bloodline continues to be the talk of the wrestling world. Zayn is putting in career-highlight work, with legends in the industry praising him right alongside fans, as videos of the story's segments have been racking up hundreds of thousands of views. Zayn's popularity has gotten to the point in which it's even reportedly having an effect on future plans for a top star, as the creative team is hesitant to move on too quickly.

Last week's "WWE SmackDown" featured a segment with Zayn, Roman Reigns, and the rest of The Bloodline together in the ring as Reigns addressed Jey Uso's questionable actions toward Zayn. During the segment, members of The Bloodline had a difficult time trying not to laugh at Zayn's antics, especially as he began defending Jey's actions. "Look, Jey's been going through a lot. He's gone through a lot," Zayn told Reigns. "He's just not himself right now. That's it, okay? Lately he just hasn't been very Ucey." Uce, which is a Samoan slang term meaning "brother," has become something of a catchphrase among The Bloodline, particularly The Usos.

The moment garnered a great deal of attention on social media, including spawning a variety of memes. Zayn himself took to Twitter today to share a few of his apparent favorites.

Fans have responded with additional memes of their own below Zayn's tweet, with images ranging from a container of Icy Hot labeled "Ucey Hot," to a Photoshop of Zayn and Reigns over the faces of The Acclaimed scissoring each other, with the caption "Scissor me, Daddy Uce." There's no doubt WWE has a hot storyline going with Zayn and The Bloodline. Let's hope they can stick the landing in the months ahead.