Bret Hart Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn

Even though his days in the ring are long since over, Bret Hart still holds respect for many wrestlers in the business, other than Goldberg at least, and one guy Hart is a big fan of is WWE superstar and fellow Canadian Sami Zayn.

Even now that Zayn is reaching even bigger heights in the WWE as an honorary member of The Bloodline, Hart continues to see the WWE star in a positive light. He revealed as much during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm.

"I think he's a great wrestler, I have a lot of respect for him," Hart said. "He's always entertaining."

While Zayn has had some strong years throughout his career, 2022 has arguably been the highlight of it, rivaling even the best years of one El Generico. Zayn began it with a notable feud against "Jackass'" Johnny Knoxville, which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38, that saw Knoxville defeat Zayn. Things have only gotten better for Zayn since, as he's subsequently won over almost all the members of The Bloodline, save Jey Uso, enroute to becoming the first ever Honorary Uce.

As for Hart, the wrestling legend is keeping busy himself. The former seven time World Champion recently cornered AEW stars FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, at a Big Time Wrestling event in October, as the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Champions took on the team of Jay Lethal and Homicide.

