Bret Hart Names WWE Enhancement Talent More Deserving Of HOF Than Goldberg

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is a bonafide wrestling legend, and it makes sense that a legend of his caliber might have some ideas for potential Hall of Famers. In a recent signing event with K & S WrestleFest, he threw some of those ideas out there.

"They should," Hart said when asked about Barry Horowitz being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He added, "They should take Goldberg out." The Hitman's pointed comments at Goldberg aren't surprising, seeing as a match between the two resulted in Hart's career-ending injury.

Horowitz was a quintessential jobber of the '90s. Despite a successful first run in what was then the WWF, Horowitz mainly found himself losing to the likes of Bret Hart, Owen Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Jeff Jarrett in his second WWE run. Horowitz also made an AEW cameo earlier this year to help hype up the match between MJF and Wardlow at Double or Nothing.

During the aforementioned interview, Hart added that Jerry Sags and Brian Knobbs, aka The Nasty Boys, ought to be in the Hall of Fame as well. The Nasty Boys were another staple of WWE in the early '90s, albeit much more successful than Horowitz. Hart's history with the Nasty Boys dates back to WrestleMania VII where they defeated Hart and Jim Neidhart to become the WWF Tag Team Champions. They eventually left WWE for WCW, but they did briefly return to WWE in 2007.

On a final note on the subject, Hart added, "Owen should go in, but that'll never happen."