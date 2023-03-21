Denise Salcedo Announces She's Joining Busted Open Radio

Long-running pro wrestling radio program "Busted Open" is set to add a new member to their broadcasting ranks.

Interviewer and content creator Denise Salcedo of Fightful, WON/F4W, Instinct Culture announced on her Twitter that she is joining the program as part of the show's Saturday lineup. "I am beyond thrilled to announce that I am officially joining @BustedOpenRadio as an on-air personality every Saturday," Salcedo wrote. "I will be co-hosting w/ @TheMarkHenry on @SIRIUSXM!!"

Salcedo will host with Henry for the Saturday show, joining an already large roster of Busted Radio personalities like Dave LaGreca, Tommy Dreamer, Ryan McKinnell, Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James, and former TNA World Champion Bully Ray. Salcedo thanked LaGreca as well as Sirius XM Fight Nation program director Eddie Borsilli.

Along with work on her own YouTube channel, Salcedo has also appeared on various WWE programming, taking part in the pre-show panel before last December's NXT Deadline event. The appearance was Salcedo's first in-person appearance in WWE content having previously made remote appearances on shows like "The Bump."

Airing Monday through Saturday on Sirius XM's Fight Nation, Busted Open is a daily morning talk show that focuses on professional wrestling. In the past, the show has welcomed many guests from all around the wrestling industry, with AEW President Tony Khan a frequent guest on the show, as well as other personalities like NWA President Billy Corgan. The live broadcasts of Busted Open are made available after airing in an edited form as a podcast.