Former WWE And Impact Star Elijah Burke Compares The NWA To His Time In OVW

Former WWE star Elijah Burke currently wrestles for NWA as "Da Pope" Elijah Burke, but on two separate occasions, he spent time with Ohio Valley Wrestling. The first instance came between 2004-2006, when OVW served as WWE's developmental territory, while the second came during the post-WWE years of 2013-2015. In between those stints and following his brief time with WWE, Burke plied his trade on the independent circuit and in TNA as well.

Appearing as a guest this past week on "Developmentally Speaking," Burke praised the atmosphere of NWA, even going so far as to compare it to the OVW days. "Heading over and becoming a part of the National Wrestling Alliance was so freaking different because it was so normal," said Burke.

Burke felt a similarity between NWA and OVW due to the lack of restrictions placed on their performers. "The dynamics are unique and it's very unique in comparison to it relatively being the same as what OVW — how it processed and ran its shows," he continued. The former NWA World Television Champion pointed to similar arena settings, as well as the freedom wrestlers were given with both their character as well as promo work. "You're entrusted to go out and deliver."

He described NWA as "wrestling the way it's meant to be," highlighting the focus on old-school wrestling while avoiding the more entertainment-based style. "For the most part, NWA is just a throwback to what it was when Dusty [Rhodes] and [Ric] Flair and The Horsemen ... it's just go out and wrestle, you know?"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Developmentally Speaking" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.