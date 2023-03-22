'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Explains Why Performing In WWE Was His 'Therapy'

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin might have been a beer-guzzling badass throughout his WWE career, who took no prisoners inside the ring, but he revealed to "The Wrestling Classic" that in his own head, competing for WWE was "like therapy."

Life as a WWE Superstar is something that often seems glamorous, being able to travel the world while being adored by millions of people. However, the trials and tribulations of that can be harder than people realize, even for those at the top of the industry which is why the relief of simply performing meant so much to Austin.

"I tell people when you get dragged out on the roads, living this life it's a hard life," Austin said. "We had good times, bad times, just like anybody else, but you're on the road. A lot of times when I went to 'Monday Night Raw,' it was like going to therapy to me. So when I heard, 'Hey, you're doing this, you're tearing this up, you're tearing up,' I specialize in tearing things up."

His character was given the chance to tear up plenty of things over the years, particularly during his feud against Mr. McMahon, which created many of his favorite moments. He admitted it's tough to pick just one single moment, although his famous cement truck spot is one that is high on his list due to the difficulty involved in it.

"I had to fold down all those gates, hit the lever, and then had me a mark to hit and that was all done on live TV so there's no room for error," he said. "The cherry on top was when we planned that out, we never knew that passenger side window would blow like it did."

