WWE NXT Preview (3/21): NXT Women's Title Ladder Match Qualifiers, Great Debate Between Schism & Chase U, More

Two more spots in the "NXT" Women's Championship ladder match at Stand & Deliver will be filled this evening. First up, Tiffany Stratton is set to face Indi Hartwell in a qualifying match. Stratton, who made it clear last month that she wanted an opportunity at "NXT" Women's Championship, already holds a televised victory over the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion this year. In tonight's second qualifier, Lyra Valkyria will take on Ivy Nile for the first time. Nile will be looking to get her singles career back on track after failing to earn a shot at the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship with Tatum Paxley seven nights ago.

Elsewhere, Chase U's Andre Chase, Thea Hail, and Duke Hudson will take part in a Great Debate with Schism's Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava. The two factions have been at odds in recent weeks, which has seen Ava kidnap Hail, Chase U lose to The Dyad in tag team action, and Gacy defeat Chase in a singles bout. Last week, Chase gave Hudson a pep talk to ease his frustrations and suggested that Chase U has done more for him than anything else in his entire life. That segment ended with Ava, who was watching the interaction from afar, leaving her yellow Schism mask next to Hudson.

Lastly, longtime rivals Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh look set to end their feud tonight in a one-on-one bout. Both men had a heated exchange on last Tuesday night's show, with Dragunov and McDonagh vowing to tear each other apart.