AEW Moves To Dismiss Majority Of Luchasaurus Mask Lawsuit

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Composite Effects, LLC (CFX) had filed a legal complaint against All Elite Wrestling and Austin Matelson – the man behind the Luchasaurus character – regarding the design of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's mask. The lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2022, with CFX claiming that AEW is using a copyrighted model for merchandising purposes without having any permission from the designer. Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston has now shared an update on the case.

Thurston posted on social media that AEW has now moved to dismiss five of the six counts raised by CFX. He said, "AEW says it will answer the remaining count after a decision is made on this motion." The 10-page memorandum that supports AEW's response shows that the counts they are looking to get dismissed either "fail to make a viable claim" or "are preempted by the Copyright Act."

It is claimed in the lawsuit that Matelson worked with CFX to create a mask design in December 2016, with it later being modified before his debut with AEW in May 2019. It's said that CFX tried to put together a licensing agreement with AEW and Matelson at that time. In 2021, it was alleged that AEW had bought the rights for a new custom Luchasaurus mask. However, Matelson and AEW CEO Tony Khan apparently put that style to one side because they felt the original look was "too iconic" to be changed. CFX supposedly contacted AEW several times last year to arrange a licensing agreement for the initial model, but they failed in their attempts, and AEW continued to sell merchandise with the design.