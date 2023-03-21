Claudio Castagnoli Comments On 'Unfinished Business' With Eddie Kingston In ROH

Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli is set to headline ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31, however his challenger has yet to be named. Eddie Kingston has recently appeared on ROH's relaunched weekly show and has had notable encounters with Castagnoli, seemingly setting up their rivalry to be renewed in Los Angeles. Castagnoli recently spoke to "Under The Ring" and discussed the unfinished business between himself and Kingston.

"Eddie has been waiting for this match or a match like that for ten-plus years, according to him," Castagnoli said. "It's definitely something that is unfinished business, probably more for him than for me. I also know that no matter what Eddie does and no matter what Eddie says, he is always a dangerous competitor because he is so unpredictable. He's his own worst enemy, but that doesn't mean that he isn't a dangerous competitor in the ring." Castagnoli added that he doesn't particularly care for Kingston anymore but still thinks their eventual encounter will be a great match for the fans who have been waiting for them to cross paths again.

Castagnoli and Kingston have found themselves on opposing sides in several companies dating back to 2004. In addition to crossing paths in IWA Mid-South, Chikara, and CZW, Castagnoli and Kingston had two singles matches in ROH in 2009 where they each scored a victory. The last time they faced off was in Chikara in 2011 where Castagnoli emerged victorious. Last year, they found themselves on the same team inside AEW's Blood and Guts match where Team Blackpool Combat Club beat the Jericho Appreciation Society.

