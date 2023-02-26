Eddie Kingston Challenges Claudio Castagnoli To ROH World Title Match

This article contains spoilers for upcoming ROH TV shows.

With the imminent return of Ring of Honor television under the control of Tony Khan, news from this weekend's first set of tapings has given us a look at what to expect in the coming weeks. Perhaps most notably, the first major feud for the ROH World Championship has been confirmed, and it's one many fans have been waiting a long time to see.

According to the most recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio", the current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli successfully defended his title against AR Fox in what is set to be the main event of "ROH TV" on March 2. However, after the match, Eddie Kingston came to the ring to challenge Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship. Kingston, who last interacted with Castagnoli when they put their past differences aside to battle the Jericho Appreciation Society at "AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts" last summer, noted that he promised Moxley not to hurt the ROH World Champion on AEW television but had made no such agreement when it comes to ROH.

It remains to be seen whether the match between Castagnoli and Kingston will take place at an upcoming television taping or at the highly anticipated ROH SuperCard of Honor event on March 31 in Los Angeles. However, whenever the match does occur, it will be the first time the two have met in singles action since 2011. Claudio and Kingston famously engaged in a long-term rivalry throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s in the independent promotion CHIKARA ahead of Castagnoli beginning his tenure in WWE.