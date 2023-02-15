Release Date For First Episode Of ROH TV Revealed

The wrestling world is slowly marching towards a time when Ring of Honor will be airing TV shows yet again. That much was apparent back in December when AEW-ROH owner Tony Khan finally announced a new series would be debuting as part of a revamped HonorClub subscription. Things started to get a little clearer once reports emerged that TV tapings would commence at the end of February. But until this afternoon, when the first episode of ROH's new television show would debut still remained murky. Now we have more details. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan put some firm dates on the calendar for the future of Ring of Honor.

"Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub," revealed Khan. "We'll have our first tapings on February 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we're going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new Ring of Honor."

Khan's announcement suggests that there will be a block of five episodes taped at this initial event, which would carry ROH into Supercard of Honor on March 31. The ROH boss did not indicate any specific wrestlers who will be on the scene in Orlando, but assuming that the current champions — Claudio Castagnoli, Samoa Joe, Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Mark Briscoe, and The Embassy — will be involved seems like a solid bet.

Additionally, Khan is plenty familiar with the soundstages at Universal Studios Orlando. From time to time, he has used them to run tapings in AEW for "Dark" and "Dark Elevation."