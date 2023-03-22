Missy Hyatt Nearly Made It To WWE With Steve Austin And Brian Pillman

While "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and "The Loose Canon" Brian Pillman became legendary singles superstars in WWE, they were once paired up as the Hollywood Blonds, one of WCW's top heel tag teams of the early '90s. If history had played out a little differently, they would have brought their Tinsel Town tandem to Vince McMahon's company, along with renowned manager Missy Hyatt.

During an appearance on "GAW TV," the "First Lady of Wrestling" shared with the world this what-if scenario that never came to fruition. The topic came up when co-host Lisa Marie Varon mentioned that she had first met Hyatt at one of the Brian Pillman Memorial Shows when the former WWE Women's Champion was still in OVW. These annual events — featured talent from WCW, WWF, ECW, and the independent circuit — held between 1998 and 2001 benefitted the future education of Pillman's children following his death in 1997. Hyatt made it a point to attend every show because of her great affection for the late, great wrestler.

"I loved Brian," she said. "I loved him. Me, Brian, and Steve Austin were going to WWE. We were going to do the Hollywood Blonds up there, but all of our contracts were [up] at different times and we couldn't get out of our contracts to go to WWE, so I missed that boat. But I missed so many boats."

Trying to remain positive, co-host SoCal Val mentioned that it just wasn't meant to be. If the contract situation wasn't enough of a sign, then Austin's hair loss might have sealed the team's fate. Hyatt eventually moved to ECW for a brief period after her stint with WCW, while Pillman and Austin joined WWE.