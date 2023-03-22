Kevin Nash Opens Up About Scott Hall Being Gone A Year, Feels Like It's Been Three Weeks
It has been a year since Scott Hall passed away, but for friends and family of the WWE Hall of Famer, it feels like a much shorter length of time.
"I talked to Cody [Hall] and we both said the same thing," Kevin Nash said on the latest episode of "Kliq This," which was recorded just after the anniversary of Hall's passing. "Everyone is like, 'Wow, it's been a year' and we're like, 'Yeah, it feels like three weeks.' It's so strange when the person's so much a part of your life." Nash says that there's "not a day that goes by" that he doesn't think of his friend.
"If I wanted to, I couldn't because something's going to come up on social media," Nash said, noting that he'll end up seeing a picture of the two of them on social media or that he'll see pictures in his own phone of his friend. "I spent thirty f***ing years of my life with that guy."
Nash revealed that his friend was "highly religious," stating that Hall would say grace before every meal. "He was brought up Catholic," Nash explained. "His mother is very religious." The Hall of Famer said that he still keeps in touch with Hall's mother.
The topic quickly turned maudlin for Nash, who noted that Scott's daughter Cassidy placed four roses on her father's tombstone in honor of the four remaining Kliq members. "Could just as easily be three," Nash said mentioning that Paul "Triple H" Levesque's 2021 health scare had the WWE Chief Content Officer facing his own mortality.
"We're getting old, man."
James Dean Cool
Kevin Nash's co-host Sean Oliver asked him what he believed was Scott Hall's superpower. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that it was his late friend's passion, as well as the way that he carried himself that separated him from the rest.
"He had that James Dean cool to him," Nash said. "It wasn't forced."
Nash also says that Hall had a second nature at reading what a crowd wanted.
"I remember when we had a Nitro and they told Scott to basically go out and beat [Chris] Jericho," Nash continued. "And Scott said, 'alright,' and then went out there and put Chris over."
According to Nash, the late star could see what the crowd wanted from the match and could see them reaching out for Jericho. Scott reportedly felt that if management couldn't see it through his eyes, then he'd "let people see it through the eyes of Scott."
Kevin Nash Wants Dark Side Of The Ring to tell Hall's Story
Kevin Nash went on to say that he would prefer the team behind "Dark Side of the Ring" to handle Scott Hall's story rather than A&E, who have produced several WWE documentaries in recent years.
"I don't think that the A&E perspective is ever going to cover the post-traumatic stress of Scott and the shooting that happened at the Doll House on Orange Ave," Nash said, referring to the 1983 incident that saw Hall shoot a man in a nightclub parking lot. Initially charged with second-degree murder, Hall claimed the act was self-defense. A lack of evidence led to charges being dropped, but according to Nash, Hall never forgave himself.
"There's a reason why so many of our warriors come back from combat and they take their lives because they've taken a life," Nash said. "And Scott's thing was always highly religious that Scott would say, 'But you don't understand, man. I'm not going to go to heaven. I've broken one of the ten commandments. Thou Shall Not Kill. I've killed. I'm not gonna go to heaven. My soul will be in limbo.'"
This confused Nash as a central tenet of Catholicism is asking for forgiveness. "If you're going to play the game, you can't read half the box," Nash said. "You gotta read the whole thing." Nash also noted that Hall felt that he only had control of his life in the ring, noting that Hall would always say that he would lose the "reigns" of his life outside the ropes.