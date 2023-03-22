Kevin Nash Opens Up About Scott Hall Being Gone A Year, Feels Like It's Been Three Weeks

It has been a year since Scott Hall passed away, but for friends and family of the WWE Hall of Famer, it feels like a much shorter length of time.

"I talked to Cody [Hall] and we both said the same thing," Kevin Nash said on the latest episode of "Kliq This," which was recorded just after the anniversary of Hall's passing. "Everyone is like, 'Wow, it's been a year' and we're like, 'Yeah, it feels like three weeks.' It's so strange when the person's so much a part of your life." Nash says that there's "not a day that goes by" that he doesn't think of his friend.

"If I wanted to, I couldn't because something's going to come up on social media," Nash said, noting that he'll end up seeing a picture of the two of them on social media or that he'll see pictures in his own phone of his friend. "I spent thirty f***ing years of my life with that guy."

Nash revealed that his friend was "highly religious," stating that Hall would say grace before every meal. "He was brought up Catholic," Nash explained. "His mother is very religious." The Hall of Famer said that he still keeps in touch with Hall's mother.

The topic quickly turned maudlin for Nash, who noted that Scott's daughter Cassidy placed four roses on her father's tombstone in honor of the four remaining Kliq members. "Could just as easily be three," Nash said mentioning that Paul "Triple H" Levesque's 2021 health scare had the WWE Chief Content Officer facing his own mortality.

"We're getting old, man."