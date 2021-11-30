WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque had a cardiac event back during the first of September, and that issue was reportedly very serious.

As we’ve noted, WWE announced back on September 8 that Triple H underwent successful heart surgery the week before at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. It was stated that the operation was needed after Triple H suffered a cardiac event, caused by a genetic heart issue. WWE’s statement noted how Triple H is expected to make a full recovery.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted on the latest Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast that Triple H’s cardiac event was described as “very, very, very serious” by a source.

Triple H reportedly has not resumed his daily duties with the company, and it remains to be seen when he will be back full-time. The WWE Hall of Famer is expected back with the company in some form, at some point, but it has not been confirmed that he will return to the same exact high-stress job that he had before.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with talkSPORT last week and when asked how her husband is doing, responded, “Paul ‘Triple H’ is doing great, thank you very much for asking.”

We noted earlier this month how Triple H was spotted on a tour of the new WWE HQ offices that are being built up in Stamford, CT. You can click here for footage of Triple H on that tour, which also included WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, and others.

It was reported back on September 17, a few weeks after surgery, that everything was quiet within WWE on Triple H’s condition, but that he was in good enough shape that he was taking phone calls. WWE talents were told then that they could call The Game and wish him well, but they were not to talk about any WWE business with him. Triple H then issued a statement on September 21, where he said he’s recovering and doing well, and was deeply grateful for the love in his life. He also said he was especially grateful for the WWE NXT crew and talents, including WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels for stepping up. Michaels is now billed as Vice President of Talent Development after previously working as a NXT Coach/Producer.

Triple H has missed the recent NXT 2.0 tapings, including the big reboot episode in mid-September, but there’s no word on if he’s had any remote involvement.

Stay tuned for more on Triple H.