Former Karl Fredericks To Introduce Unique Gimmick In WWE NXT Debut

WWE fans will get a first glimpse of former NJPW star Karl Fredericks on next week's episode of "WWE NXT."

Fredricks, now going by the name Eddy Thorpe, first arrived in "NXT" at a live event back in January, where he stared down Axiom without uttering a word. Subsequently, Thorpe picked up wins over the likes of Dante Chen, Oro Mensah and Xyon Quinn on "NXT Level Up" as he prepared for his televised debut. Thorpe also had a run-in with the debuting Dragon Lee at a live event on March 11 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

On last night's show, a vignette aired showing Thorpe as a DJ who appreciates the significance of his Native American heritage.

"There is more to us than you think," Thorpe said in his introductory promo. "I appreciate the significance of my heritage, but I must carry the responsibility of progression. I will hold my people up and lead the way forward."

The vignette came to a close with DJ Thorpe mixing tunes and looking up into the sky.

Thorpe, 32, reportedly received a tryout with WWE last August after his NJPW contract expired. Prior to his departure, Thorpe expressed frustration via Twitter for not being selected to participate in the 2022 G1 Climax, and for being disrespected for his body of work. Thorpe was earmarked as one of NJPW's best young talents after he won the Young Lion Cup in 2019.

As of this writing, WWE has not announced Thorpe's opponent for next week.

Besides Thorpe's televised debut, the loaded line-up for next week's "NXT" includes a 20-man battle royal for the final spot in the "NXT" North American Championship Match at Stand & Deliver, and Sol Ruca vs. Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell in a qualifying match for the "NXT" Women's Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver. Also, Grayson Waller will respond to Johnny Gargano's challenge for an Unsanctioned Match at Stand & Deliver.