Dragon Lee Will Challenge For North American Title At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

During Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT," Wes Lee confirmed three wrestlers that he will defend his "NXT" North American title at Stand & Deliver — Dragon Lee, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh. Lee's final opponent will be decided on the March 28 edition of "NXT" in a Battle Royal match.

During Lee's promo, Dragon Lee interrupted him and told him that he wanted to be the first opponent in the fatal five-way match. Lee eventually agreed, which caused McDonagh to interrupt them before his match against Dragunov. During the match, McDonagh attacked Dragon Lee, who was ringside and it ended with Lee hitting a dive on all three men.

In an interview backstage with McKenzie Mitchell, Wes Lee announced that McDonagh and Dragunov will be in the match and that was when Lee also announced the upcoming Battle Royal match to determine his last opponent.

It's interesting to note that Dragon Lee has yet to make his official "NXT" TV in-ring debut. The 27-year-old has only made his WWE in-ring debut at a non-televised "NXT" event in Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida on Saturday, March 11. Dragon Lee signed with WWE back in December, but didn't make his WWE debut until this month during the "NXT" Roadblock special where he waved to fans from the crowd.

Stand & Deliver, which is set to take place on April 1, will feature big title matches including Bron Breakker defending the "NXT" Championship against Carmelo Hayes, and a ladder match for the "NXT" Women's Championship, which will include Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria. Full results of tonight's episode of "NXT" are available here.