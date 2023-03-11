Dragon Lee Makes WWE In-Ring Debut At NXT House Show

Newly signed WWE star Dragon Lee made his in-ring debut on Saturday, March 11 at a "WWE NXT" house show. The non-televised event took place at the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, Florida. The former AAA star made his WWE in-ring debut against Eddy Thorpe (former NJPW Strong star Karl Fredericks). Below is a photo of

As noted, Lee made his WWE debut this past Tuesday at the "NXT" special "Roadblock." His debut was just of him in the crowd waving before the six-man tag team match between "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker, The Creed Brothers, Jinder Mahal, and Indus Sher.

Lee signed with WWE back in December 2022, which happened shortly after he and his brother Dralistico had defeated FTR To win the AAA Tag Team Titles. Due to Lee signing with WWE, he and his brother had to relinquish the titles. His other brother, Rush is signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Lee's WWE contract will run for three years, and his pay will increase each year. His contract made him the highest-paid star on the "NXT" brand after former "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released. It's worth noting that his WWE debut was stalled for a few months due to visa issues.

Lee was only 18 years old when he made his pro wrestling debut. The first title he won was the CMLL World Lightweight Championship in 2015. Lee is also a two-time ROH World Television Champion, a two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.