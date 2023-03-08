Dragon Lee Makes WWE Debut At NXT Roadblock

Dragon Lee has officially arrived in "WWE NXT."

Before a six-man tag team match unfolded between Bron Breakker, The Creed Brothers, and Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher on Tuesday night's "Roadblock" special, the camera panned over to reveal one of WWE's newest signees, Dragon Lee. The former AAA Tag Team Champion rose to wave at the crowd in attendance as commentator Vic Joseph introduced him as an "international sensation." The Wrestling Observer Newsletter previously reported Lee was expected to finally make his long-awaited appearance after battling visa issues for months, and now, he has. The creative direction of Lee, however, remains uncertain right now.

News of Lee's signing first emerged in December 2022, shortly after he, and his brother Dralistico, defeated FTR to win the AAA Tag Team Championship at Gira Aniversario XXX Noche De Campeones. As a result, Lee was forced to relinquish the titles before he headed to WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

After the release of former "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, it was later revealed that Lee became the highest-paid talent on the black and gold brand. With each calendar year that passes on his three-year contract, Lee will also reportedly receive a raise, as he's expected to catapult to the main roster by 2024.

Though he has yet to dip his toe into the "NXT" competition, the nine-year veteran enters WWE with an impressive resume attached to his name. Within the realm of Ring of Honor, Lee racked up two reigns as ROH World Television Champion, with his first run lasting over 400 days. In 2019, Lee also took hold of the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.