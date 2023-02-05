Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Missed NXT Vengeance Day

The announcement that Lucha Libre star Dragon Lee would be arriving in "WWE NXT" in 2023 was huge news for wrestling fans all around the world. While he made his name in Mexico, Lee has become an international star through his tremendous performances in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro-Wrestling Guerrilla, All Elite Wrestling, and Ring of Honor. The 27-year-old savant has been growing his resume as one of the most captivating performers to come out of Mexico in recent memory, so his debut in WWE is a highly-anticipated one, to say the least.

That's why it has come as a surprise to fans that the highest-paid member of the "WWE NXT" roster has yet to make his debut for the brand. According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio", Lee's absence from the recent NXT Vengeance Day event likely wasn't due to a lack of trying. "I'm sure they wanted to introduce Dragon Lee, but he's having visa issues so he's not there yet," Meltzer confirmed.

While the first "WWE NXT" appearance of Lee will seemingly have to wait a while longer, another former NJPW star is waiting to make his televised debut for the brand as well. The 2019 Young Lions winner Karl Fredericks debuted on a recent "NXT" house show but is still yet to make his presence known to television viewers. Meltzer deemed this a simple matter of recognition. "I think that they don't think enough people know him," Meltzer admitted before adding that it was likely not an availability issue. "Karl Fredericks could've been [at Vengeance Day], there's no reason he couldn't have done a run-in or something."