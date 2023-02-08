Speculation Dragon Lee Is WWE NXT's Latest Mystery Man

WWE appears to be teasing signs that Dragon Lee could soon step into a "WWE NXT" ring. Lee has been one of the wrestling industry's most talked about stars in recent months, with both AEW and WWE reportedly trying to recruit him to join their rosters. In late December, the former AAA Lucha Libre star told fans that he had decided to sign with WWE over AEW, where one of his brothers, Rush, performs.

After Lee tweeted "very soon" on Tuesday, WWE's developmental program "NXT" aired a quick vignette showing a limousine roll up and a figure in dress shoes stepping out — a common WWE trope that teases a big star will make his or her debut soon. Their tweet was sent along with three "thinking" emojis, while BT Sport WWE's account shared the clip and tweeted, "WHO IS THIS?" There is speculation Lee's debut could come during WrestleMania weekend, where "NXT" will host its Stand and Deliver premium live event on April 1, marking only the third time "NXT" has left Orlando post-COVID.

Lee will come to WWE's developmental system already a decorated and highly touted pro wrestler. The former lucha star won the AAA Tag Team Championship with his brother Dralistico in his last match with the promotion, announcing afterwards he was headed to WWE. The second-generation star is a former two-time ROH World Television Champion, and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. In CMLL, Lee twice held the World Lightweight Championship and the World Welterweight Championship once.