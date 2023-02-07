Dragon Lee Hints At Imminent WWE Debut

Dragon Lee's arrival in "NXT" has been heavily anticipated since he officially signed his deal with WWE back in December. There had reportedly been plans to introduce him to the "NXT" audience over the weekend at Vengeance Day, but visa issues held him up from making his way to Charlotte for any type of appearance. That didn't stop Lee from teasing his imminent debut on Twitter yesterday.

"Very soon," Lee tweeted with the emoji of prayer hands attached for good measure, signaling his hope that his issues will be resolved quickly for him to make his way down to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Lee's signing represented a shift in WWE's approach to the "NXT" roster — again. At the tail end of the Black and Gold era, "NXT" was filled with former indie darlings and international talent. However, when the decision was made to transition to "NXT 2.0," a heavy emphasis was placed on molding very inexperienced wrestlers or former athletes over those from the industry with a bit more polish already mixed with other talent being developed in the company's system. However, WWE shook up its vision of "NXT" with the Lee deal; big plans are clearly envisioned for him with him reportedly the highest earner on that roster.

While not at Vengeance Day, Lee's target now shifts to WrestleMania 39 weekend, where "NXT" will be holding Stand & Deliver on April 1. Could Dragon Lee finally make his big "NXT" unveiling there? Or does the brand have plans to get him into the mix much sooner?