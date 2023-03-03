Dragon Lee Reportedly Expected To Debut In WWE NXT Next Week

Despite the fact that Dragon Lee signed with WWE back in December, he has yet to make his debut for the company, but might be about to change.

That's because the masked wrestler is hoped to be arriving next week, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. While it isn't guaranteed at this point, it is the expectation, meaning he could be on television as early as the upcoming episode of "WWE NXT" if everything goes to plan. Lee was originally slated to debut in January, but due to problems securing a visa he has been unable to enter America.

That appears to be over, and a potential feud against Grayson Waller could be the first order of business for the former AAA Lucha Libre star. Lee took to Twitter to send Waller a message after he posted a video of himself in a swimming pool, bragging about the fact Shawn Michaels confirmed he would be part of the 'Waller Effect' next week on "NXT Roadblock." Lee simply told him, "you talk too much."

Waller responded with a GIF asking "who are you," to which Lee shared a comment from Waller on Instagram when it was announced he had signed, proving he knew exactly who he was. While Waller's complaints about Michaels have led to some fans believing the Heartbreak Kid could be stepping out of retirement, signs seem to be pointing to Michaels introducing Lee as the man to deal with Waller for him. With the "NXT" brand currently focusing on WrestleMania weekend where the Stand & Deliver event will be taking place, could that be the night Lee makes his in-ring debut for WWE against Waller?