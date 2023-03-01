Shawn Michaels Accepts Grayson Waller's Invite To Appear At WWE NXT Roadblock

It appears that Grayson Waller has gotten his wish — Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will appear at "NXT Roadblock." Michaels took to social media to announce that he was going to be a guest on Waller's show, "The Grayson Waller Effect." He noted that Waller's behavior was only going to get worse, and accepting the invitation was against his better judgment.

Waller shared a video via Twitter reacting to the news that he will get a chance to sit down and chat with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Good day, Mr. Michaels, just want to thank you for the night off and for finally getting back to me," said Waller. "So now, next week at Roadblock, we can sit down and face to face at the biggest Grayson Effect of all time and properly discuss Stand and Deliver. It'll be awesome. I'm pretty excited because I don't know which version of Mr. Michaels will show up. When you sit down next to me and you look in the mirror at the man you used to be — are we going to see the Heartbreak Kid one more time or are we going to see the same old corporate stooge in a suit and a cowboy hat?

"All I ask is that you show me the proper respect because they say 'never say never.' Don't make me put you in a situation that you said you'd never be in again," said Waller.

The feud between Waller and Michaels began when the former crashed the Vengeance Day post-show media call and was "suspended." When he returned to "NXT" on February 14, he was forced to leave the arena after confronting Michaels backstage.