Insight Into Why Dragon Lee Signed With WWE Over AEW

Right after beating FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championship at AAA Night of Champions on December 28, Dragon Lee announced to the world that he is signing with WWE. It remains to be seen when the 27-year-old luchador will report to WWE's Performance Center, however he is expected to be one of the highest-paid talents on the current "WWE NXT" roster. When it came down to deciding between WWE or AEW, Konnan stated on a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100" that the size of AEW's roster played a factor in Lee's decision.

"Dragon Lee is incredible," Konnan said. "He just asked me questions and I just gave him advice. I didn't give him advice on where to sign. But he did bring up the fact, and Bandido was in the same dilemma, he wasn't sure whether to go to WWE or AEW, but Dragon Lee was more like, 'There are so many people there, I'm just going to get stuck ... I'm just going to go to WWE.' He will blow everybody away. I don't see them all and I don't see ["NXT"] every week, but the last time I watched, which was maybe two or three months ago, there is nobody on his level there."

Lee is a former ROH World Television and Tag Team Champion. He last competed for the brand at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July under Tony Khan's ownership. At that event, he suffered a loss to his real-life brother RUSH, who is signed with AEW. Lee then made his AEW debut in August, teaming with RUSH and Andrade El Idolo to take on The Elite in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

