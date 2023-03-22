Tony Khan Says Goldberg's Newfound Free Agency Is 'Something To Follow'

Tony Khan has admitted to "The Bet" that the news of Goldberg's free agent status is "something to follow" for him and AEW. It was recently revealed that the WWE Hall Of Famer is no longer under contract to WWE, leading to question marks surrounding his future in the wrestling business. The 56-year-old hasn't competed in the ring since Elimination Chamber 2022, but Khan has a lot of respect for him.

"I think he's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly that's interesting to hear that Bill is a free agent," Khan said. "He's one of the biggest names in wrestling and certainly will be something else to keep an eye on for us." Of course, these comments will instantly have people talking about the possibility of Goldberg debuting in AEW. Khan has had no problem snapping up big free-agent stars when they've been made available, with Saraya being a recent example. It's not surprising that Khan thinks Goldberg's status is "a big thing for us to pay attention to, so I would take notice of that."

Goldberg put over Roman Reigns in his most recent match, and it is unclear whether or not he is open to wrestling anywhere other than WWE. However, Goldberg claimed WWE owed him a retirement match, and that moment could now conceivably end up happening in AEW. Khan's company was reportedly interested in signing Goldberg in 2019, so the answer to "who's next" might this time be on the AEW roster.



