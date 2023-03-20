Report: Goldberg Now A Free Agent After WWE Contract Expires

One wrestler may be asking, "what's next?" as Fightful Select is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg is officially a free agent. In fact, they confirmed that his contract with WWE expired at the end of 2022, meaning he's been on the market ever since. While no deal to either renew or extend was ever reached, it's also worth noting that he only wrestled a single match last year: a loss to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber in February 2022. When Goldberg wrestled his final match for the company (so far), there were still ten months remaining on his deal after that.

Since the start of 2020, and including the match with Reigns, Goldberg – who recently turned 56 years old - has wrestled in only six matches, with half of them failing to even cross the three-minute threshold. Going back to 2017, Goldberg was able to secure the Universal Championship on two occasions before dropping it each time at WrestleMania later that year. He won the Universal Championship from the "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, dropping the title to Braun Strowman a month later at WrestleMania 36, and then losing to both Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble and SummerSlam respectively in 2021. Goldberg did get one win back against "The Almighty" during their Falls Count Anywhere matchup at Crown Jewel two months after his SummerSlam defeat.

Lastly, Fightful notes that rumors were circulating about AEW having an interest in Goldberg dating as far back as 2019. However, there was never any confirmation.