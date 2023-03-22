Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Staff Used To Contribute Hall Of Fame Suggestions

Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and Andy Kaufman are set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at the end of the month. Additional names are rumored, including Stacy Keibler and a WWE referee for the first time. Former WWE office worker and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer explained the internal process within the company when it came to picking out names for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

"When I worked in the office, there would be an email circulated," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "Especially through Talent Relations, especially through former wrestlers, creative was on there as well, of, 'Who do you think should be in the Hall of Fame?' Howard Finkel was on it, myself, Johnny [Laurinaitis], and then creative, and you would just submit names."

Echoing Dreamer's words, WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque noted in the past that several departments within WWE would usually put forward potential Hall of Fame inductees. However, the final decision would come from Vince McMahon. It's unknown whether McMahon had any say on this year's inductions.

It's been suggested that WWE will look to make the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony shorter than in previous years. The event is scheduled for Friday, March 31, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, following the broadcast of "WWE SmackDown." Last year, The Undertaker, the late Vader, Queen Sharmell, and the Steiner Brothers were inducted, while the late Shad Gaspard received the Warrior Award. That celebration was the first time WWE presented the Hall of Fame ceremony immediately following a live televised episode of "SmackDown."

