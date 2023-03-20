WWE Could Be Entering A Referee Into The Hall Of Fame For The First Time Ever

The WWE Hall Of Fame Class of 2023 is starting to fill up, following the news that legendary comedian Andy Kaufman will be inducted this year. But, could a WWE official be joining him? Up until now, a WWE referee has never been inducted into the Hall Of Fame, despite the fact that fans, wrestlers, and referees themselves have pushed to make that happen. However, according to PWInsider Elite, there has been talk that a referee will be honored this time. The report does not name the potential inductee, although it is said that they are widely beloved in the industry.

Considering the crucial role that a referee plays in every match, it makes sense that they would be honored as well, particularly because many iconic WWE officials have also been involved in storylines or taken memorable bumps. They are also often highly respected individuals who are important in ensuring the safety of talent, and seeing people from this aspect of the industry be recognized would be a popular change.

Many other non-wrestlers have been inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame over the years, from commentators to ring announcers and celebrities, which is one of the big reasons many have pushed for refs to get their due. The likes of Earl Hebner, Mike Chioda, Jimmy Korderas, and Charles Robinson are all names that fans would support being inducted, thanks to their years of service to the business. Kaufman will be the celebrity inductee this year, while Rey Mysterio is going to be the class' headliner. Outside of that, The Great Muta is the only other confirmed name, although it has been widely rumored that Stacey Keibler will also be getting the nod this time around.