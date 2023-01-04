Jimmy Korderas Names Referees He'd Like To See In The WWE Hall Of Fame

All of the attention in a professional wrestling match is often focused on the combatants in the ring, rendering the referee an often-overlooked component of the overall equation. A vital element to any showdown in the squared circle, a pro wrestling referee not only plays the role of the kayfabe rules enforcer but also helps direct traffic in the ring -– relaying time to the wrestlers, checking on potential injuries and their overall wellbeing during high-risk moments, and assisting in telling the complete story from start to finish.

Longtime referee Jimmy Korderas — who worked for WWE for 22 years over 3 decades — says all of that is enough to warrant the inclusion of outstanding and memorable referees in the WWE Hall of Fame, alongside the wrestlers, announcers, promoters, executives, celebrity guests, and more who have been honored over the years.

"I would like to see that happen sooner rather than later," Korderas said on the latest episode of the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast. "There's so many candidates out there: Timmy White, the Hebners, Tommy Young, Nick Patrick, Charles [Robinson], Mike [Chioda]...there's so many referees that belong there. You have announcers in there if I'm not mistaken, so why not referees? Again, not being a focal point of the match but also an integral part of the match, they help tell the story."

There has been a growing sentiment among past referees in the business — like Teddy Long and Earl Hebner — that the time has come for refs to get their due. Korderas added that "it would be nice to have some acknowledgment" for pro wrestling's referees, because "we've been fortunate and blessed to have some really great ones."