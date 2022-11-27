Teddy Long Names The Referees Who Should Be In The WWE HOF

Teddy Long is currently the only referee who has been inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame; however, that honor was a culmination of his work over years in the business not just as a referee, but also as a manager and eventually the "WWE SmackDown" General Manager. Fans have long wanted to see people in other roles across the wrestling industry be recognized and put forth for induction, and that includes officials; Earl Hebner recently claimed that he and other referees deserve a place in the Hall of Fame. During a recent interview with "SportsKeeda Wrestling," Long expressed support for such an idea.

"That's if they ever decide that they want to do a Hall Of Fame for the referees and the officials. There's a lot of guys. Jim White: God rest his soul, he certainly should be one of them," Long said.

However, there are a number of others who Long believes also belong in, such as Jimmy Korderas, Jack Doan, and "smizz" partner Mike Chioda. Recognizing officials is not something WWE has done before in the past, however, considering the role and impact they play in matches and storylines, it would make sense that they are acknowledged in such a manner.

"All those guys there are seasoned veterans as far as refereeing, and some of them you know had a little wrestling background," he said. "Nick Patrick: He wrestled a little bit in Mid South, Bill Watts' territory before he came up and started refereeing. So, I think those guys deserve that honor; I hope somebody pays attention to what we're saying and think about it and go ahead and do that."

