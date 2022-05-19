Mike Chioda and former WWE Smackdown General Manager Teddy Long used to “smizz” all the time.

During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive episode of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee spoke about his friendship Teddy Long. Chioda relived the good times they had and how they use to “smizz” when they were on the road. “Smizz” is carnie-speak for “smoking weed”.

“I traveled with Teddy Long, we used to smizz up and down the road all the time,” Chioda said. “Let me tell you something about Teddy Long, we had a lot of fun on the road. We used to drive with each other to TVs every weekend for at least three to four years. I miss Teddy man, he’s just a great guy and he loved to smizz. We used to smizz, have a couple of drinks here and there and we used to hang out. He got me to go to the gym every day, he would do cardio every day for an hour, hour and 25 minutes. We used to sit in that steam room, Teddy Long was just a great guy man, he loves his family. He was just funny because he’d crack on people, we’d talk, discuss the business, and sh*t like that. God bless him because he wasn’t even that young when I was traveling with him. I spent a lot of time with Teddy Long, good friend, I’ve got to give him a call actually and see hows he doing.”

Speaking of smoking weed, Chioda has told several stories about getting smizzed on the road. Including his first time meeting Snoop Dogg at WrestleMania XXIV as well as a great story involving him, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, the police, and a Starbucks drink.

Continuing to talk about the WWE Hall of Famer, Mike Chioda revealed Teddy’s frustration with not receiving a Legend’s deal after his induction in 2017.

“I just wish he would’ve went out a little stronger with WWE,” Chioda said. “They did induct him in the Hall of Fame. I remember talking to him for quite a while after that too and he was surprised they never gave him a Legends deal. They never gave him a Legends deal after the Hall of Fame and he thought he might have this Legend deal with WWE, make a little money but whatever. I hope he’s doing well.”

