Booker T On Stacy Keibler In The WWE Hall Of Fame: 'She Was One Of A Kind'

As the anticipation wears on for WWE to confirm the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, rumors suggest that one former WCW Nitro Girl could be a part of this year's class. A report by "PWInsider Elite" stated that Stacy Keibler was "100% confirmed" to join the honored halls this year.

While the world waits for an official announcement from WWE, current WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Keibler deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame.

"I would love to see someone like Stacy Keibler actually make that walk on the stage because she was another one who did so much for this business," he said in a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "Stacy, she was someone you did not want to change the channel when Stacy Keibler was on, man. She didn't have to take one bump. That was the beauty about her career."

Despite not wrestling much, Keibler maintained a steady presence on television throughout the early 2000s. Keibler made her on-screen debut in 1999, appearing as a WCW Nitro Girl, before transitioning into a valet and manager. Following WWE's purchase of WCW in 2001, Keibler lent her managing services to a variety of performers, including the Dudley Boyz and Test. Through all her various roles, Keibler's popularity never appeared to wane.

"Stacy was like a supermodel. She was someone that you could put in "Vogue." She was definitely one of a kind," Booker T said.

Rey Mysterio is the first star to be announced for the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.