Stacy Keibler Reportedly Confirmed For 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame

It was reported yesterday that a deal was close to being finalized for Stacy Keibler to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. According to PWI Elite, the former WCW Nitro Girl is now "100% confirmed" for the Class of 2023.

WWE has yet to officially announce Keibler for the prestigious event, but "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair will appear on WWE's "The Bump" later this week to reveal the next inductee for the Class of 2023. WWE recently announced that Rey Mysterio would be taking his place in the Hall of Fame this year. No further inductees have been revealed since Mysterio was confirmed, though recently retired Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta has been rumored. The ceremony is set to take place after "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, March 31, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Keibler entered the world of pro wrestling in 1999 after signing a contract with World Championship Wrestling. She initially became a Nitro Girl – a dancer appearing during "WCW Monday Nitro" each week – before becoming a valet for Lenny Lane and Lodi under the Miss Hancock name. Keibler would enter a romantic storyline with David Flair the following year. After Vince McMahon purchased WCW in 2001, Keibler became a part of the WWE roster. The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant would stay with the Stamford-based organization until July 2006. Her most recent appearance for the company came in 2019 when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame.