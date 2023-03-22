Raquel Rodriguez Reveals How She Stays Mentally Healthy On The Road

While wrestlers across the world perform to entertain the fans in attendance and watching at home, their physical and mental health is vital, and a major topic that needs to be focused on. During recent years, the topic of mental health has become less stigmatized, with even celebrities detailing their own personal struggles. Former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez discussed how she maintains a healthy mental state while traveling for WWE.

"What keeps me sane and what keeps me healthy is making time for the gym," Rodriguez told "Fightful." "The gym is kind of my mental health place. It's my place where I go and I finish the gym and I'm like, 'I did something today and I did something that was for me,' because the gym is for me, its not for anyone else. Its for me to stay healthy and same goes with food. If I can find some good, clean healthy food that makes me feel good after I eat it, I feel like I got my job done."

Rodriguez has been on the WWE main roster for nearly a year, competing in countries such as Mexico and Canada as well as throughout the United States. Since making her way to the main roster, Rodriguez has been smiling on TV more as part of her character, which she has stated is partly due to attempting to keep a positive outlook on life. In her first year after being called up, Rodriguez's positivity took her to a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship victory alongside Aliyah.

