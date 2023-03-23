Kurt Angle Shares That The Undertaker Was Skeptical Of WWE's Purchase Of WCW

When WWE purchased WCW in 2001, it opened the door for WCW's biggest stars to make their way to WWE. However, a number of WWE's established stars had trepidation about some of the WCW talent coming into the company. Kurt Angle said fellow WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was someone who had such concerns.

"He didn't really talk much about it, [but] you could tell there was something on his mind," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "He felt, 'Oh boy, we might have some problems. The NWO is coming in.' So, he wasn't really that vocal about it, but, yeah, skeptical because with those guys in the past, I'm sure they had problems with him. But these guys came in and they had great attitudes. They were really trying to show that they were team players, so I think Undertaker kind of accepted them eventually."

Neither the NWO (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall) nor any other former WCW stars who came to WWE had a negative impact on The Undertaker's illustrious career. As it turned out, not many of the WCW talent would find major success in WWE, as stars such as Scott Steiner, Diamond Dallas Page, Nash, and Hall had less than desirable runs in WWE in the early 2000s.

