WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner recently did a phone interview with The Detroit News to talk about his wrestling career.

Steiner took his hometown paper through how he got into wrestling while watching it on TV. After a few months of being a fan, Steiner told his brother, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner, that they should try their hand at it.

“After watching it for two, three months, and not knowing anything about professional wrestling, I said to my brother ‘we can beat those guys,'” Steiner said. “And that’s where it started.”

While often a babyface teaming with his brother, Scott Steiner later achieved singles success largely as a heel. He revealed that he appreciated the boos more, as it was more fun to be a heel and fit his personality far better.

“I actually appreciated the boos more than I enjoyed the cheers,” Steiner said. “It was a lot more fun, and it just fit my personality then. It was a lot easier for me to piss people off.”

During his heel run, Scott Steiner became known for wearing Chainmail on his head during his entrance. Why did he do it? According to Steiner, he saw Chainmail one day, liked it, and kept the look from that point forward.

“I saw it one day, I liked it, and I wore it out to the ring,” Steiner revealed. “It was really that simple.”

Steiner also talked about his tenure with WWE from 2002 to 2004, an ending that led to Steiner and WWE holding ill will towards each other until his recent Hall of Fame induction. Back in 2019, Steiner even had the following to say about the WWE Hall of Fame itself, “Like, where’s the Hall of Fame at? It’s f–king nowhere! It’s in Vince’s mind. So it’s all bulls–t, ya know? F–k that.”

Those are the type of bad feelings that Steiner said he had to let go after all these years. Possibly due to the fact his nephew, Bron Breakker, is the current WWE NXT Champion.

“You’ve gotta let it go, you can’t harbor all the bad feelings,” Steiner said. “You’ve gotta grow up.”

