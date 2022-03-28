WWE has officially announced that The Steiner Brothers will be going into the 2022 WWE Hall Of Fame class.

As was first reported by The Ringer, Rick and Scott Steiner will be getting inducted this Friday at the annual event. It has not been announced who will be inducting them but it’s possible it could be former WWE NXT star Bron Breakker.

The Steiner Brothers first burst onto the wrestling scene as a tag team in 1989 and didn’t look back. The duo worked together for NWA Mid-Atlantic as well as NWA/WCW. They brought together explosive power, and fantastic amateur wrestling skills to create some iconic matches and moments.

The duo ended up being seven-time WCW Tag Team Champions, while they also held the United States Tag Team Titles on one occasion. The Steiner Brothers did also have a stint for Vince McMahon’s company too working for WWE in the early stages of the 1990s. The team got to compete against The Headshrinkers at WrestleMania IX during this time.

They held the WWE Tag Team Titles twice during that run, while they also had a spell working for ECW in 1995. Outside of that, the brothers also competed together on the independent scene and with TNA in 2007. Both men had success as singles wrestlers as well, with Scott Steiner winning the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at one point.

The Steiner Brothers will join Queen Sharmell, Vader, Shad Gaspard (Warrior Award), and The Undertaker in the Class Of 2022. The Deadman shall be headlining the ceremony and will be inducted by Vince McMahon himself. It is currently unknown if any more names will be added this week.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place this Friday, April 1 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. It will take place after SmackDown, with this being a two-part event. Fans will be able to stream the ceremony on Peacock in the U.S., and the WWE Network elsewhere.

BREAKING: As first announced by @DavidShoemaker on The @ringer, The Steiner Brothers will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022! #WWEHOF https://t.co/DL5I8nSobe pic.twitter.com/xP3Xr01sZ1 — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts