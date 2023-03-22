AEW Announces Partnership With Canadian Companies To Expand House Rules Touring

Last Saturday, AEW ran its first-ever touring house show under the House Rules banner in Troy, Ohio, packing the Hobart Arena with a near-sellout crowd of about 3,200 fans. AEW also recently announced a significant house show as part of its summer Canadian tour, heading to the Saddledome in Calgary for Stampede Week in July, and now, they have followed that up with more news on the Canadian front. According to a press release, AEW will be partnering with The Feldman Agency and Tourbo Entertainment, described as "Canada's leading live entertainment companies," to expand the House Rules series and "provide support to explore multi-faceted brand partnerships."

"As we expand into the Canadian market, we will leverage The Feldman Agency and Tourbo's relationships and expertise to bring our fans an incredible live-event experience," said AEW Vice President of Live Events Rafael Morffi. "We're continuously looking for ways to engage with our fans in new and memorable ways. Our 'AEW House Rules' series is just the beginning." Jeff Jarrett, in his capacity as AEW's Director of Business Development, added that "AEW quickly identified The Feldman Agency and Tourbo as the perfect partner to enhance our efforts in the Canadian market."

The Feldman Agency & Tourbo Entertainment are closely linked, sharing Joel Baskin as their Vice President. TFA partnered with New Metric Media in 2020 to launch Tourbo as their live events arm, specifically with the aim of licensing intellectual property from TV shows and online content like podcasts to develop touring attractions.